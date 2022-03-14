crash

Amazon driver wanted in Delaware County road rage shooting taken into custody: Police

Anthony Jones was the former Amazon driver wanted in connection with a road rage shooting on Oak Avenue last month.
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man wanted in connection with a road rage shooting in Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania was taken into custody Monday morning, police said.

U.S. Marshals assisting Clifton Heights Borough Police arrested Anthony Jones at a relatives home in Philadelphia, according to a Facebook post.

Police said Jones was the former Amazon driver wanted in connection with a road rage shooting on Oak Avenue last month.

The incident began on February 27 when Jones and another driver collided at the busy intersection of Springfield Road and Oak Avenue.

According to police, Jones shot the other driver after the crash.

The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital.

After the shooting, Amazon said it was cooperating with authorities in the investigation.
