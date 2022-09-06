Amazon tractor-trailer crashes down embankment off I-78 in Lehigh Valley, leaks fuel

Authorities say the driver lost control of the truck and crashed into a guardrail.

The Amazon truck rolled down an embankment and began to leak fuel, authorities say.

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An Amazon truck crashed closing part of a highway in the Lehigh Valley.

It happened around midnight Tuesday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 78 at Easton Road in Lower Saucon Township.

The tractor-trailer then rolled down an embankment.

The crash caused the tractor-trailer to leak fuel.

The driver was not seriously injured.

Traffic delays were expected westbound on I-78.