WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Amazon tractor-trailer crashes down embankment off I-78 in Lehigh Valley, leaks fuel

Authorities say the driver lost control of the truck and crashed into a guardrail.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
1 hour ago
EMBED <>More Videos

The Amazon truck rolled down an embankment and began to leak fuel, authorities say.

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An Amazon truck crashed closing part of a highway in the Lehigh Valley.

It happened around midnight Tuesday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 78 at Easton Road in Lower Saucon Township.

Authorities say the driver lost control of the truck and crashed into a guardrail.

The tractor-trailer then rolled down an embankment.

The crash caused the tractor-trailer to leak fuel.

The driver was not seriously injured.

Traffic delays were expected westbound on I-78.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.