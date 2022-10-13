2022 American Music Awards nominees revealed; Bad Bunny leads with 8 nods: Full list

The 2022 American Music Awards will air live Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Nominees in the "Best New Artist" category for the 2022 American Music Awards were revealed on "Good Morning America" Thursday.

NEW YORK -- The nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards are in!

To kick off this year's reveal of nominations for the largest fan-voted awards show, two-time AMA winner Becky G announced the nominees for new artist of the year in a video that aired on "Good Morning America" Thursday.

The artists up for the highly coveted award include Dove Cameron, GAYLE, Latto, M å neskin and Steve Lacy.

Reigning Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny is this year's most-nominated artist with eight nods, including his first nomination for Artist of the Year.

Voting is now open and closes Monday, Nov. 14, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Click here to learn more.

Check out the full list of nominees:

Artist of the Year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

M å neskin

Steve Lacy

Favorite Music Video

Adele, "Easy on Me"

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"

Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)"

Collaboration of the Year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and "Encanto" cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Elton John and Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"

Future ft. Drake & Tems, "WAIT FOR U"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "STAY"

Favorite Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

Favorite K-pop Artist

BLACKPINK

BTS

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE

Favorite Soundtrack

"ELVIS"

"Encanto"

"Sing 2"

"Stranger Things": Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Favorite Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

Diplo

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tisto

Favorite Inspirational Artist

Anne Wilson

for KING & COUNTRY

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Favorite Rock Album

Coldplay, "Music of the Spheres"

Ghost, "Impera"

Imagine Dragons, "Mercury - Act 1"

Machine Gun Kelly, "mainstream sellout"

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Unlimited Love"

Favorite Rock Song

Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young"

Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy"

Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"

M å neskin, "Beggin'"

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"

Favorite Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

M å neskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny, "Un Verano Sin Ti"

Farruko, "La 167"

J Balvin, "JOSE"

Rauw Alejandro, "Vice Versa"

ROSALÍA, "MOTOMAMI"

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"

Becky G x KAROL G ,"MAMIII"

KAROL G, "PROVENZA"

Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti"

Sebastián Yatra, "Dos Oruguitas"

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female R &B Artist

Beyoncé;

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Favorite R &B Album

Beyoncé, "Renaissance"

Drake, "Honestly, Nevermind"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), "An Evening with Silk Sonic"

Summer Walker, "Still Not Over It"

The Weeknd, "Dawn FM"

Favorite R &B Song

Beyoncé, "BREAK MY SOUL"

Muni Long, "Hrs And Hrs"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), "Smokin Out The Window"

SZA, "I Hate U"

Wizkid ft. Tems, "Essence"

Favorite Male R &B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

GIVON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Future ft. Drake & Tems, "WAIT FOR U"

Jack Harlow, "First Class"

Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"

Latto, "Big Energy"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Future, "I NEVER LIKED YOU"

Gunna, "DS4EVER"

Kendrick Lamar, "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"

Lil Durk, "7220"

Polo G, "Hall of Fame 2.0"

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"

Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't"

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You"

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"

Morgan Wallen, "Wasted On You"

Favorite Country Album

Carrie Underwood, "Denim & Rhinestones"

Luke Combs, "Growin' Up"

Cody Johnson, "Human: The Double Album"

Taylor Swift, "Red (Taylor's Version)"

Walker Hayes, "Country Stuff: The Album"

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Song

Adele, "Easy On Me"

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and "Encanto" cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "STAY"

Favorite Pop Album

Adele, "30"

Bad Bunny, "Un Verano Sin Ti"

Beyoncé, "Renaissance"

Harry Styles, "Harry's House"

Taylor Swift, "Red (Taylor's Version)"

The Weeknd, "Dawn FM"

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

M å neskin

OneRepublic

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd