Amish teen who vanished after church event still missing in Lancaster County: Police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An Amish teen has been missing for nearly a week after police say she vanished following a church event in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.
Police said the family of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos reported her missing Monday, after she didn't return to her family's home in the rural village of Bird-in-Hand following the church event the day before.
"We don't know specifically that there was any foul play involved at this point in time," East Lampeter Township Police Lt. Matthew Hess said.
"There was no indications that she intentionally was leaving, meaning no one is giving us any of that information," Hess added.
On Monday afternoon, dozens of agencies teamed up blocking off roads, giving Amish residents rides to and from staging areas. Community members signed up at the local fire department to search fields, barns and buildings.
According to ABC affiliate WHTM, the FBI is also assisting with the search.
Officials said this isn't like a traditional missing teen case, where modern technology is often used to help in the search.
"(In other cases, those missing will) take efforts to let other people know that, maybe tell a friend, they might leave a text message, a phone call, a note," Lt. Hess said. "Something indicating they're not happy about what might be going on."
One of Stoltzfoos' neighbors said he often sees her walking along Beechdale Road and believes she isn't the type to run away.
Stoltzfoos was last seen on Stumptown Road wearing a tan dress, white apron, and black or white cape.
Anyone with information should contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.
