meek mill

Another status hearing for Meek Mill scheduled for end of month

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another status hearing will take place at the end of the month to determine if Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill will face a new trial.

Mill arrived at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice in Center City for a hearing on Tuesday morning.

However, no decision was reached and another hearing was scheduled for August 27.

On the issue of bail, Mill was released on own recognizance.

He and his lawyer left the courthouse in a van without giving a comment to reporters.



Meek's lawyer Joe Tacopina, however, released the following statement: "While we had hoped that this matter would end today, we remain confident that justice will prevail in Meek's case once and for all."

Late last month, a Pennsylvania appeals court overturned the rapper's original 2008 conviction in a drug and gun case that has kept Meek on probation for a decade.

EMBED More News Videos

Meek Mill's conviction thrown out, granted new trial: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on July 23, 2019.



The unanimous three-judge panel said new evidence made it likely he would be acquitted if the case were retried.

The 32-year-old, born Robert Williams, who has become an advocate for criminal justice reform, has been granted a new trial.

The District Attorney's Office could choose to retry or drop the case.

This all comes as a Meek Mill miniseries is coming out on Amazon on Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiacourtphilly newsmeek millrapper
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MEEK MILL
Watch July 28 Inside Story: Meek Mill's conviction overturned; free speech debate
Meek Mill's conviction thrown out, granted new trial
Meek Mill launches new record label with Jay-Z's Roc Nation
Meek Mill lawyers: Case could crumble if new trial granted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Missing teen now wanted for attempted criminal homicide
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Ben Simmons speaks out against Australian casino; resort responds
More than 40 shots fired in North Philadelphia, man critical
Real facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
Grandma stopped Texas teen from carrying out mass shooting
Spotted Lanternfly spotted at Ridley Creek State Park
Show More
AccuWeather: Scattered Storms
Stabbing investigation at Bucks County apartment complex
Man killed, shot in the head while driving in South Philadelphia
Chestnut Street Bridge closed to traffic for one year
Identical mirror twins get nearly identical breast cancer diagnoses
More TOP STORIES News