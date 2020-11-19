Archdiocese of Philadelphia closing two high schools at end of year

John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School and Bishop McDevitt High School will close at the of the school year. Both schools are operating below 50% enrollment capacity. The pandemic is NOT the reason they’re closing, but @ArchPhilly says it expedited the decision to close https://t.co/rQBJLzSA4I — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) November 18, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It is the end of the road for two catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. This school year will be the last for John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls' High School in Philadelphia and Bishop McDevitt High School in Wyncote."My four years at Hallahan, it was custom to jump in the fountain on our last day of school," said Asmeret Easley, a Hallahan graduate of 1999.The archdiocese blames dwindling enrollment as a key factor to the closure."It's very difficult to support what the families need in terms of financial aid, robust academic offering," said " Irene Hannah, CEO of Faith and Future.Both schools were operating at 40% capacity or less. The pandemic exacerbated the decision, which followed a 7-month study of the financial stability of the archdiocese's schools.Students will now get assistance with transfers."They will be able to select the high school of their choice and work on a transition process for each of those students," said Sr. Maureen McDermott, superintendent of secondary schools."If we had known, more people would have stepped up to help out," said Kurt and Donna Werner, alumni of Bishop McDevitt.Some even feel blindsided as Hallahan is prime real estate along the Vine Street Expressway."It's suspect as to why they would do this and not give alumni as large as ours the opportunity to save the school," said Anne Marie Campanella, a 1981 Hallahan graduate.