Ardmore Restaurant Week offers deals on all meals, even dessert

"We have a dozen restaurants that are participating," says Nancy Scarlato, the executive director of the Ardmore Initiative.

"We have a dozen restaurants that are participating," says Nancy Scarlato, the executive director of the Ardmore Initiative.

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's Ardmore Restaurant Week and organizers say it's more fun and tastier than ever.

There are more deals to be had, from fixed-price menus to fine dining to fast casual discounts.

Ardmore's restaurant scene has had quite a boom, and they say this "Restaurant Week on the Main Street of the Main Line" reflects that.

"We have a dozen restaurants that are participating," says Nancy Scarlato, the executive director of the Ardmore Initiative.

"We are thrilled that this year we have some of our fast-casual eateries participating. At The Story, for example, it's not a traditional three-course, $20, $30 or $40 menu. Instead, they have a pastry, a coffee and a book for $10, which is great."

From restaurants to cafes to other eateries, there are lunch and dinner specials this year, but also breakfast deals and desserts too.

Some restaurants are also doing something extra special.

"We have Lu & Aug's, which is a new soft serve affogato ice cream place, which is opening on July 27. And they will be donating their proceeds to the Ardmore food pantry.

Autana, a new Venezuelan restaurant in Ardmore, is also on board this year.

Ardmore Restaurant Week runs through this Sunday, July 30.