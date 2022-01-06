carjacking

Man on way to work shot during struggle with carjacking suspects in Philadelphia: Police

The victim was shot once in the leg during the struggle with the suspect.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was shot during an armed carjacking attempt in Philadelphia.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1500 block of Knorr Street in the city's Oxford Circle section.

Police say a man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, heading to work was followed to his vehicle by two men. One of the suspects was on foot, the other was in a car driving without its headlights on.

Police say when the man got to his vehicle at the intersection of Knorr and Rutland, the driver pulled over, got out and approached the victim.

The suspect opened the victim's passenger door and tried to pull him out.

The victim was shot once in the leg during the struggle.

After the failed carjacking, the suspects got into their getaway car and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

Police say the incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

