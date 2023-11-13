At least 3 suspects sought in string of violent armed robberies in Philadelphia

Police say the victims in each case were pistol-whipped or punched in the face. One was even knocked unconscious.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a group of suspects who are believed to be behind five violent armed robberies in the city this month.

Detectives say these robberies were all committed at gunpoint and have left the victims badly hurt.

All the incidents have taken place within a few blocks radius in Northeast Philadelphia, detectives say.

The latest crime happened on November 7. Three robberies took place on Oakland, Glenview, and Disston streets.

On November 6, another robbery was reported on Kindred Street, and the first incident happened back on November 1.

Each time, the crimes were committed late at night or early in the morning.

The suspects stole money and cell phones each time.

Neighbors who spoke with Action News say they believe violence in the city is getting worse.

"It's scary, it's really scary. There is just a lot going on in the world right now and this is a time where we need to band together and not attack people," said Aimee Kremer.

"Nowadays, it seems like everybody got a gun. They just could get away thinking they could rob somebody, but after a while, they're going to get caught," added Tim Grant.

Police released images of the suspects in hopes of catching them before they strike again.

Images show there are at least three suspects involved, all of them wearing hoods.

Officers also released images of the vehicle believed to be used in these robberies. The make and model of the car is unknown, but police say it's a grey sedan with working brake lights and no tail lights.

The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous. If anyone has any information on these incidents, they are asked to contact Philadelphia police.