PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed a transgender woman in North Philadelphia on Sunday.28-year-old Troy Bailey of West Venango Street is charged with murder and other offenses.That victim is identified as Michelle "Tamika" Washington.The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. on the 3400 block of North 11th Street.Officials said Washington was shot in the head, body and buttocks.The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where she died a short time later.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.