Penn-Delco students, first responders reenact distracted driving crash

ASTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Aston Township community in Delaware County reenacted a DUI and distracted driving crash at Sun Valley High School on Wednesday.

It began with scripted performances by drama students who wore mics and full makeup, which looked like injuries that someone would sustain during a crash.

Eleventh grader Madison Meehan portrayed a crash victim who died. She laid on the hood of the car thinking about the message she wanted to send to fellow classmates as she was covered by a tarp.

"Making it more realistic makes them realize that this is like, my friends. These are people I know and go to school with and this is a very real thing that could happen to me or someone I know," Meehan said.

Five-hundred juniors and seniors watched closely as the realistic scene played out in front of the school.

"It gives them an opportunity to see this impactful event before anything happens in real life," said Aston Township school resource officer Shane Coyle.

A hearse was used to symbolically carry out Meehan after paramedics and police arrived on the scene.

The first responders also took part in the dramatization and used the jaws of life to cut one of the actors out of a vehicle.

Two local professional actors portrayed moms of the students involved in the crash.

Students said the simulation hits close to home.

"I've been in like two car accidents myself and seeing the scenes after this and it's horrible," said Sun Valley High School senior Samantha Young.

Young said she took part in the reenactment to send the message of good decision-making now that it's prom and graduation season.

"This is the hard truth you have to realize is that this is happening to people because you're either distracted or you're getting in a car intoxicated anyway that you can kill people, and you have to realize that," Young said.

The reenactment is one of many organized in part by State Farm Insurance across Delaware and Chester counties.

"Motor vehicle crashes are still the number one cause of deaths among teens in the US. So it's a no-brainer for State Farm to partner with everyone to bring awareness and education around this topic to the community and our youthful drivers" said Dwyane Redd of State Farm Insurance. "State Farm will continue to stay strongly committed to doing everything we can reduce teen crashes and help save lives."

The event was done in collaboration between State Farm Insurance, Main Line Health Riddle Hospital, Crozer Health Crozer Hospital, Aston and Brookhaven police, Aston fire, D'Anjolell and Stigale funeral homes, DJ Sound & Lighting, Hedgerow Theater.

Students were able to attend an assembly after the reenactment to help process what they experienced and to speak with first responders.