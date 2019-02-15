4-alarm fire in Old City ruled arson, ATF says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A four-alarm fire that ripped through several buildings along a historic Old City block has been ruled an arson, officials announced on Friday.

The four-alarm fire happened on Feb. 18, 2018, along the 200 block of Chestnut Street.

On Friday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said that the fire was intentionally set.

"After a complete analysis of the information obtained through the fire scene examination, collection of information and evidence from the scene as well as witness statements, ATF determined the fire to be incendiary in nature," said the ATF.

Dozens were forced to evacuate the buildings as a result of the blaze.
