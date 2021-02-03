ATF aiding investigation into 4-alarm boardwalk blaze in Ocean City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10155766" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Videos from the Action Cam and viewers of the fire at the Ocean City Boardwalk.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives have joined the investigation into a massive fire on Ocean City's boardwalk last weekend.The inferno sparked at Playland's Castaway Cove last Saturday morning and quickly engulfed a portion of the amusement park.Arriving fire crews found flames quickly moving through a building structure that includes the Playland's Castaway Cove arcade and offices, Hamburger Construction Company restaurant and Dairy Queen.Playland Castaway Cove says it was storing some ride parts in the building for the winter. No one was inside when the fire started, and the city says no one was hurt."If anybody knows us, we're going to come back with something bigger, that's for sure," said Brian Hartley, vice president of Playland's Castaway Cove.City officials said Wednesday said authorities are still working to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The ATF's National Response Team has also been called due to the size of the estimated loss.On Facebook, Playland's Castaway Cove asked the public to share photos of the interior of the arcade to help investigators piece together clues. Those photos can be emailed to playland@boardwalkfun.com.The amusement park has vowed to rebuild and expressed its thanks to those in the community and the first responders.Anyone who has additional information relating to this investigation is urged to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135 or the Ocean City Police Department at 609-399-9111.