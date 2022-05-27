After more than 2 years, 'Athena' finally makes debut at Theatre Horizon in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's been on hold since the pandemic, but after a long wait, "Athena" is finally hitting the stage at Theatre Horizon in Norristown, Montgomery County.
"Athena" is a fencing, coming-of-age comedy about the ruthless pursuit of glory and the trials of friendship.
"These girls are competing for their place at Nationals," said Kira Player, who plays the title role of Athena. "For them. it's like life or death. This is the biggest stage they will ever perform on, so it's very Shakespearean. There is a level of drama that these girls go through, but we wrap it up in a nice little comedy bow."
The show tackles a lot of themes, from friendship to competition, ambition, success and trust.
It's about female friendship, especially in high school, and finding your inner strength.
And, of course, there's fencing.
Both lead actresses had to learn a new sport, and they really show it off in the final bout.
"When we enter into that bout, here's a little behind-the-scenes peek," said Campbell O'Hare, who plays Mary Wallace. "We know who is supposed to win each point, but there's no fight choreography. We're just fencing each other. It's really exciting. I think we've bruised each other a decent amount, because you do get stabbed."
"Athena" runs through June 5th at Theatre Horizon in Norristown.
