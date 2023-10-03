Man accused of breaking into City Hall in Atlantic City, staying there overnight

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Some council members in Atlantic City are calling for more security after a man was arrested for breaking into City Hall on Sunday.

Officers took 39-year-old Sherif Ramadan into custody on Monday morning in an office on the fourth floor. Police say he stayed there overnight.

There was damage to the office, according to authorities, but no one was hurt.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr. issued the following statement on the incident:

"Kudos to the swift response by the City of Atlantic City Divisions of Youth, Senior, Multicultural Affairs and Recreation who alerted me right away, this morning, when they discovered an individual was inside their office. The Atlantic City Police Department arrived at City Hall shortly after, immediately taking the man into custody without incident. There was damage to the office space, however nobody was hurt, which is the most important thing. I want to say how inappropriate, messy and downright wrong it was for longtime, do-nothing City Councilman George Tibbitt to take this time to become a political opportunist. He probably spends three hours a month in this building, however someone alerted him to what happened, and he showed up to take pictures of an active crime scene and send them to fraudcaster Harry Hurley in an attempt to make this administration look bad. However, the Small administration will continue to be proactive to ensure unfortunate incidents like the one this morning will not take place in the future."