Aurora shooting victims: What we know about those killed in Henry Pratt warehouse shooting

Police identify the five people killed in a shooting at a warehouse in Aurora, Illinois. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

AURORA, Ill. --
Police have identified the five people killed when a lone gunman opened fire Friday inside a sprawling Henry Pratt Co. warehouse in Aurora, Illinois.

  • Clayton Parks of Elgin, Illinois: Human resources manager
  • Trevor Wehner of Dekalb, Illinois: Human resources intern, student at Northern Illinois University
  • Russell Beyer of Yorkville, Illinois: Mold operator
  • Vicente Juarez of Oswego, Illinois: Stock room attendant, forklift operator
  • Josh Pinkard of Oswego, Illinois: Plant manager


The Aurora Police Department said the victims were all in the "same general area of the Henry Pratt facility" during the shooting. A sixth Henry Pratt employee was shot, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Six police officers were injured responding to the shooting. They range in age from 23 to 59 and all have injuries that are considered to be non-life-threatening. Four of the officers, whose identities have not been released, sustained gunshot wounds. The fifth suffered a shrapnel wound and the sixth suffered a minor injury not related to gunfire, according to Aurora police.

Police have identified the gunman as 45-year-old Gary Martin, who they said was being fired from his job at the warehouse after 15 years. Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said authorities don't yet know if the employees firing him were among the victims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
