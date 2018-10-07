Honda teams up with GM to produce self-driving cars

Two automotive giants are teaming up to build the next generation of self-driving vehicles.Honda and GM are joining forces.The Japanese automaker is planning to invest $2 billion over the next 12 years in GM's autonomous vehicle subsidiary, Cruise.There are already plans in the works for GM and Cruise to put out a fleet of self-driving versions of the Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car.But Honda's engineering and financial assistance will also allow Cruise to start working on a new vehicle not based on any existing car.The idea is to build a fully autonomous vehicle with no controls for human operation.------