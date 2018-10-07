U.S. & WORLD

Honda teams up with GM to produce self-driving cars

Honda teams up with GM to produce self-driving cars. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on October 7, 2018.

Two automotive giants are teaming up to build the next generation of self-driving vehicles.

Honda and GM are joining forces.

The Japanese automaker is planning to invest $2 billion over the next 12 years in GM's autonomous vehicle subsidiary, Cruise.

There are already plans in the works for GM and Cruise to put out a fleet of self-driving versions of the Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car.

But Honda's engineering and financial assistance will also allow Cruise to start working on a new vehicle not based on any existing car.

The idea is to build a fully autonomous vehicle with no controls for human operation.

