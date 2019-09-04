Automotive

Lamborghini to unveil fastest car it has ever made-and it's a hybrid

Lamborghini is about to roll out a new hybrid and says it is the fastest car it has ever produced.

The company shared the news on Twitter and this car is supercharged-- it has a V-12.

It is going to be officially unveiled next week at a car show in Germany. It can go from zero to 60 in under 3 seconds and the top speed is 217 miles per hour.

Lamborghini has not set a price, but it is likely going to be in the seven-figures.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveenvironmentcaru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt on for gunman who opened fire on plainclothes Philly officer
Crash involving SEPTA bus leaves at least 3 injured in Philadelphia
Arrest made in woman's 1991 murder; body found in Delco
NJ couple leading effort to help son, neighbors stranded in Bahamas
Over 100 pets flown into Delaware to escape Hurricane Dorian
At least 1 dead after crash involving tractor-trailer in Pennsville
Missing child reported kidnapped found dead
Show More
Former priest arrested for allegedly assaulting 2 altar boys
'Total devastation': Hurricane slams parts of the Bahamas
The state of our job market is strong
'It could have been me': Local diver recalls experience on California dive-boat
Woman shoots neighbor, then herself at veterans apartment community
More TOP STORIES News