37-year-old Delaware man struck, killed after driver failed to stop for school bus: Police

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police now say the pedestrian, who died in New Castle Tuesday morning, was struck by a driver who blew past a stopped school bus.Investigators tell Action News that students were getting on the bus at the intersection of New Castle and Ryan avenues, just before 7 a.m.A 37-year-old Wilmington man tried to take advantage of the bus' red flashing lights and cross the road.But police say a 55-year-old driver ignored the stoplights and wound up hitting the pedestrian, who was not in the crosswalk at the time.The victim died at the scene.Police have not yet said if the driver has been charged.