face mask

Exton company creates face mask with electrical charge to combat COVID-19

By
EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Chester County, Pennsylvania company expects to start producing and shipping millions of its revolutionary new face masks in the coming days.

Ramshield is a female-owned provider of health care products based in Exton.

According to the company, their AVF Shield uses technology that creates an electrical charge to protect the user from COVID-19.

The FDA has granted the mask emergency use authorization.

SEE ALSO: Researchers developing face mask sticker that can detect COVID-19 in droplets
EMBED More News Videos

The new test works like a pregnancy test. It collects droplets from your breath and changes color depending on your results.



"Ramshield is pleased to offer this new mask to help keep people safer with this effective, new technology in the fight against COVID and to help our fellow Americans get back to work and school," Samantha Partovi, President and Managing Director of Ramshield, Inc., said in a statement Thursday.

The AVF Shield description on the site's website reads:

"This revolutionary new replaceable cartridge shield is the only mask that has patented electroceutical microcell technology that creates an electrical charge when wet rendering viruses inactive. Offers unprecedented two-way protection against Covid-19 and other microorganisms!"

Each AVF Shield is reusable up to a year and will retail for about $40 each.

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Davin thanked Ramshield for their work in a statement Thursday.

"Pennsylvania's businesses like Ramshield are using their skills, knowledge, and experience to benefit us all, and without their efforts, our road to recovery would be much longer and more difficult," said Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Davin.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessextonface maskcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Researchers developing face mask sticker COVID-19 test
Winter skincare tips: 'Mask-Ne' and chapped lips fix
Lawmakers sheltering during Capitol riot possibly exposed to COVID
College basketball teams to wear masks on the court Tuesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia brothers stabbed, shot in 2 separate attacks
$1M Powerball tickets sold at NJ 7-Eleven, Wawa
Inside Joe Biden's newly decorated Oval Office
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Route 202 in West Goshen
Biden to sign executive orders aimed at addressing economic crisis
Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19
Philly father facing charges in fatal shooting of 9-year-old girl
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy and chilly today, windy and cold this weekend
Troops back in Capitol after banishment to parking garage
Philadelphia school nurses to get COVID-19 vaccine today
VOTE: Is Nick Sirianni the right choice for Eagles head coach?
Uber driver escapes injury when fired upon in Fairmount Park
More TOP STORIES News