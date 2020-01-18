baking

Haverford seventh-grader competes in national baking championship

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a seventh-grader in Haverford who is #dessertgoals.

Avner Schwartz, 12, is a self-taught baker who runs his own baking business. He's now in the national spotlight competing for a big championship.

He's the only local contestant on the Food Network's Kid's Baking Championship.

On Monday, he advances to Round three.

Avner is a student at Friends' Central School and is extremely involved in charity events.

He calls his baking business Gingee Says, in honor of gingers everywhere.

"With baking, you get to express your creativity through yummy delicious food. You get to eat it and it's colorful," he says.

Avner is hosting a bake sale at Di Bruno Bros. in the Ardmore Farmer's Market on Feb. 8, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the local charity Simon's Heart.

Avner says he has been baking since he's 4. Saturday marks his 13th birthday!
