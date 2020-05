Haverford seventh-grader competes in national baking championship

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a seventh-grader in Haverford who is #dessertgoals.Avner Schwartz, 12, is a self-taught baker who runs his own baking business. He's now in the national spotlight competing for a big championship.He's the only local contestant on the Food Network's Kid's Baking Championship.On Monday, he advances to Round three.Avner is a student at Friends' Central School and is extremely involved in charity events.He calls his baking business Gingee Says , in honor of gingers everywhere."With baking, you get to express your creativity through yummy delicious food. You get to eat it and it's colorful," he says.Avner is hosting a bake sale at Di Bruno Bros. in the Ardmore Farmer's Market on Feb. 8, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.All proceeds will benefit the local charity Simon's Heart.Avner says he has been baking since he's 4. Saturday marks his 13th birthday!