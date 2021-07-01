community journalist

Beloved barber to retire after 64 years at South Jersey shop

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Beloved barber to retire after 64 years at South Jersey shop

MT. HOLLY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A long-standing barbershop in South Jersey is filled with antiques and relics of the past. But none are more remarkable than its namesake and owner, Donald Thompson.

"I enjoy what I do. So consequently, I didn't really consider this a job," said Thompson, who has been cutting hair at Don's Barber Shop for 64 years.

He first picked up the clippers in 1954, when he worked beneath several local barbers. Many of the customers he met would follow him into his own store in 1957.

"I've got lots of good people and they're friends, they weren't so much customers," he added.

One of those friends is Carl Shaw, who has trusted Thompson with his hairstyle since he was a child.

"He cut my dad's hair. I came here as a little boy. We've been friends ever since," said Shaw, who is 70 years old. "Don was in the Army and I was in the Air Force, and so, we talk a lot about the service."

Shaw, a history buff, has always been fascinated by the many trinkets tucked in each corner of the old-fashioned barbershop. The collection is a culmination of Thompson's involvement within the community.

"I enjoyed it, and people knew that I enjoyed it, so a lot of people contributed to me," he said. "Old telephones, old shaving mugs, antique bottles, pictures, a little bit of everything."

Thompson has decades' worth of baseball team photographs stacked on tables. Each year, he was one of many business owners that sponsored local teams.

"I've sold probably 75-80% of what I had already," he said. "We had 15-20 people a day come in here and buy things."

In retirement, Thompson hopes to challenge himself not to work. However, if the clipping itch returns, other local barbershops have invited him to cut hair part-time.

"Time flew and I don't have any regrets about going here in the first place," he said. "I was very fortunate and very happy and my children were happy. A nice life."

RELATED: South Jersey VFW struggling with pandemic gets help from Heroic Gardens

EMBED More News Videos

Veterans at the Marlton VFW got their hands dirty with gardening to see each other during the pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmt. hollycommunity journalistinstagram storiesfeel goodretirementveteran
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Butterflies swarm Cape May for fall migration
Local athletes take their shot for a spot on Delaware Blue Coats
NJ soccer team emerges from tornado-ravaged home with high hopes
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News