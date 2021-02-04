Barricade situation ends peacefully in Chalfont, Bucks County

CHALFONT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An hours-long barricade situation in Chalfont, Bucks County has ended peacefully.Police were on the scene for several hours on Thursday afternoon in the area of Valley View Road between Pleasant Avenue and Marion Road.The Central Bucks Police Department said the person involved was taken into custody without injury.That person is being taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.There were road closures in the area and drivers were asked to avoid the scene.A shelter in place request by police has been lifted and roads have now reopened.No injuries were reported.