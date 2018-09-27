Bartender shot and killed in West Philadelphia

A bartender was shot and killed in West Philadelphia.Officers on patrol heard gunshots around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Studio 7 bar at 60th and Spruce streets.They saw a man running from the bar going east on Spruce.Once inside the bar, officers found a female bartender in her 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.The woman was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.Then, a few houses away, police found a 52-year-old man, said to be the same man who was running from the bar, who had also been shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Police found a handgun under the man's body and believe he shot himself after shooting the woman at the bar."We don't know the relationship between him and the bartender, but we know they know one another," Philadelphia Police Lt. Johnny Walker said.Police have not released the names of the victim or suspect.------