HOLIDAY

BBB: Facebook 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam

EMBED </>More Videos

Gift exchange scams are popping up online again

By
Who doesn't like to get gifts in the mail, especially 36 of them! It's all part of what's known as the "Secret Sister Gift Exchange," but it's a scam.

Once again this holiday, posts on social media are being shared over and over again about the Secret Sister Gift Exchange.

In 2017, ABC11's Troubleshooter Diane Wilson noticed one about a "Wine Exchange."



The Better Business Bureau warns this is not only a scam; it's illegal.

However, that is not stopping the posts from spreading.

One post states, "Ladies...Anyone interest in a holiday gift exchange? It does matter where you live; you are welcome to join. I need at least six ladies to participate in a SECRET SISTER gift exchange. You only have to buy ONE gift valued at at least $10 or more and send it to ONE secret sister, and you will receive 6-36 in return!" Many are quick to reply that they are 'IN,' while some ladies commented they have tried this in years past and never got a gift.

The BBB said the "deal" is a digital chain letter, making it an illegal scam.

According to the US Postal Inspector, chain letters are a form of gambling that is, "illegal if they request money or other items of value and promise a substantial return to the participants."

In 2015, ABC11 asked then-North Carolina Attorney General Roy Cooper about the "Secret Sister Gift Exchange," and his office also said there are red flags with the gift exchange.

One of the big concerns is that by signing up for this, your name and address could get into the wrong hands.

So, if you've already joined the gift exchange, keep an eye on your identity and be extra cautious.

Wilson has heard from some ladies who said they had great success with the social media gift exchange. But know that if you sign up, you might be left empty-handed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scamfacebookwineholiday
HOLIDAY
'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' to air on ABC next week
Cabbage Patch doll among group's 10 worst toys for holidays
Holiday magic returns to Disneyland
Simple acts of kindness you can do to celebrate World Kindness Day
More holiday
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisories Posted for Wintry Mix Today
6abc School Closings and Early Dismissals
PennDOT prepares for winter weather
Prosecutor to make announcement in 'GoFundMe case'
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Hearing reveals chilling details of fatal Southwest flight
Fmr. Ridley HS hockey players on trial after violent game
Phila. police investigate shooting, robbery at 2 Wawas
AAA's list of items for your car during a winter storm
Show More
44 dead dogs found in freezers, 161 more living in filthy NJ home
Action News Morning Update
Woman injured in Center City hit-and-run
More News