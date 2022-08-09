'Be Kind:' Philadelphia makes connections via 'Coffee with Strangers'

"Everybody is usually up for a free cup of coffee, so that helps," Rinaldi said.

A Philadelphia man is making connections in his community - one cup of coffee at a time.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's "Be Kind," they meet as strangers and leave as friends.

Action News caught up with Joe Rinaldi and Carter Fox meeting for two cups of black coffee and conversation at Volo Coffeehouse on Main Street in Manayunk.

It's Rinaldi who is turning strangers into friends, and Fox was one of those strangers who answered his call.

"It was a Facebook group online; he went and put a post up," Fox explained.

Rinaldi, a physical therapist by trade, launched "Coffee with Strangers" and has already met with dozens of neighbors.

"Everybody is usually up for a free cup of coffee, so that helps," Rinaldi said.

It's all about exploring a new outlook with others.

"I feel like there's a comfort in talking with a stranger. You're getting an unbiased opinion, you're getting a brand-new perspective," Fox said.

Plus, you're gaining insight through shared vulnerability.

"I have a genetic eye condition, I've been losing my sight since I was ten so I'm headed down this path toward blindness," Rinaldi said. "I've had some pretty dark days and tough seasons, and it's in those seasons that just the small acts of kindness - somebody holding a door, asking how I am, smiling at me - has made a world of difference."

Rinaldi is up for meeting neighbors, and amassing as many friends as possible.

"The next time I come down to Main Street I might run into Carter, who was at one point was a stranger and now he's just a good friend," Rinaldi said.

