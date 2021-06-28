Be Kind: 2 young South Jersey girls write letters to senior citizens

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In this week's "Be Kind," two girls in South Jersey turned their pandemic experience into a writing campaign to make sure no one feels alone.
Izzy and Pippa Hines of Mount Laurel were missing both sets of their grandparents last year.
They all live overseas and European travel restrictions kept them apart.
The girls, age 9 and 7, realized there were a lot of people in the same bind.
Domestic restrictions meant grandparents here were also unable to see their families.
So the girls began writing to local senior centers, conveying one main message: You matter.
Their goal this summer is to write one letter per day before school starts again.
Izzy and Pippa have even expanded their efforts, reaching out to cheer up children in hospitals.
