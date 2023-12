Fire breaks out at Bellevue Hotel in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews responded to a fire at a well-known hotel in Center City Philadelphia overnight.

Flames broke out on the 18th floor of the Bellevue Hotel, at Broad and Walnut streets at around midnight Sunday.

Officials tell Action News the fire started inside a kitchen on the 18th floor.

It was placed under control.

Nobody was hurt.