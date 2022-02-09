Philadelphia 76ers fans weigh in on Ben Simmons as trade deadline looms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the NBA trade deadline looming, the big question among many Sixers fans: What's going to happen to Ben Simmons?"It would be great if Ben would come back and play, but I don't really think that he's going to," said fan Mark Yocum.The latest buzz in the Ben Simmons saga centers on talks he could be traded for Brooklyn Nets star James Harden."With Harden on our side, there's not a team in the East that could stop us," said fan Richard Watson.Though there are some analysts who believe the blockbuster deal could ultimately spell trouble for Philadelphia, giving the Nets a potential star boost that could prove problematic."It's kinda the risk you have to take whether he comes back and all of sudden can shoot free throws in a series against you in the playoffs. Like that'd be the worst-case scenario, but you gotta take the chance," said fan Brian Brown.If Simmons were to stay in Philadelphia, fans say it wouldn't likely be to open arms, since word of his trade demand went public.Many fans were also not quick to forget his actions in the season-ending Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks when Simmons passed up an open dunk in the last four minutes of the game."Yeah, I think it's going to be a rough road to start if he decided to play. But if he played well, and guys like Joel, Tobias, Doc Rivers asked to have his back, I think the fans would ultimately come around. But Ben has some work to do to earn that back," said fan Mike Yocum.While no fans may know what's going on behind closed doors, some feel the answer is coming soon. It remains to be seen if there will be any movement before this week's deadline.Some fans speculate Harden won't be on the table until summer.