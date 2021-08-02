Some in Bucks County cleaning up from powerful tornado, others from historic flood

In the area of Bensalem and Trevose, Pennsylvania, a powerful F-3 tornado - with wind speeds up to 140 mph - destroyed some homes and demolished a Faulkner car dealership on July 29.
Two of six homes in the Penn Valley Mobile Home Park were destroyed.
"After that, taking a look at it, I'm like wow. Wow," said resident Bill Weisser.
Officials from Faulkner allowed Action News to check out their heavily damaged dealerships on Street Road.
They admit they still don't know how long it will be before they can rebuild and reopen.
Meanwhile, on the other side of town, folks who live in the Lafayette Garden Condo Complex are still cleaning up from a powerful storm that hit on July 12, resulting in flash flooding.
It was called a "100-year flood," which means a flood of this intensity has a 1-percent chance of being equaled or exceeded in any given year.
As authorities continue working to see which units will need to be condemned, the power has yet to be restored.
Some people lost everything in the deluge.
"Everything they had, their stuff, their possessions, stuff that can't be replaced. Memories, you know, wiped out," said resident Dell Hairston.
That storm was followed up by another one a few days later, strong enough to topple trees and knock out power in Bensalem.
But local officials admit nothing could prepare them for the twister that touched down last Thursday.
"It's just unbelievable, the power. And I got to see it for years on the news, but I never stood in the middle of it and watched it first hand," said Public Safety Director Fred Harran. "And I hope I never do again."