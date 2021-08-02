severe weather

Some in Bucks County cleaning up from powerful tornado, others from historic flood

A "100-year flood" struck in mid-July, and the month ended with a tornado that had winds up to 140 mph.
By
Some in Bucks Co. cleaning up from tornado, others from flood

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two natural disasters in just a few weeks in Bucks County have a lot of people still picking up the pieces.

In the area of Bensalem and Trevose, Pennsylvania, a powerful F-3 tornado - with wind speeds up to 140 mph - destroyed some homes and demolished a Faulkner car dealership on July 29.

Two of six homes in the Penn Valley Mobile Home Park were destroyed.

"After that, taking a look at it, I'm like wow. Wow," said resident Bill Weisser.

Ring camera video shows the power EF-3 tornado that tore through part of Bucks County on Thursday evening.



Officials from Faulkner allowed Action News to check out their heavily damaged dealerships on Street Road.

They admit they still don't know how long it will be before they can rebuild and reopen.

The National Weather Services says the tornado that hit the Bensalem and Trevose areas in Bucks County, Pennsylvania has ben classified as an EF-3.



Meanwhile, on the other side of town, folks who live in the Lafayette Garden Condo Complex are still cleaning up from a powerful storm that hit on July 12, resulting in flash flooding.

It was called a "100-year flood," which means a flood of this intensity has a 1-percent chance of being equaled or exceeded in any given year.

As authorities continue working to see which units will need to be condemned, the power has yet to be restored.

The torrential rain that flooded parts of the region is being termed a "100-year flood." Meteorologist Cecily Tynan explains.



Some people lost everything in the deluge.

"Everything they had, their stuff, their possessions, stuff that can't be replaced. Memories, you know, wiped out," said resident Dell Hairston.

People around Bucks County are taking stock of the damage after an unrelenting storm dumped torrential rain on the area, leading to massive flooding.



That storm was followed up by another one a few days later, strong enough to topple trees and knock out power in Bensalem.

But local officials admit nothing could prepare them for the twister that touched down last Thursday.

"It's just unbelievable, the power. And I got to see it for years on the news, but I never stood in the middle of it and watched it first hand," said Public Safety Director Fred Harran. "And I hope I never do again."
