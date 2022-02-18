Thief caught on video stealing from dozens of storage units in Bucks County

BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A thief busted locks to dozens of storage units in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, costing victims more than just money."This place isn't secure enough to hold my things. I'm not happy," said Kelli Brown, who is one of the many victims.Action News obtained surveillance video which shows the male suspect walk right through an open gate at Extra Space Storage on Bristol Pike in Bensalem."He spent eight hours in there stealing goods," said William McVey, director of public safety for Bensalem Township Police Department.Brown said the man trashed her unit."I can't even get in here. Before I had a walkway to get in here, so they must have went back there and started throwing stuff all over the place," she said.Extra Space Storage tells Action News that 37 units were broken into Wednesday night.The property is secured with gated entry, high fencing, topped with barbed wire and security cameras surrounding the perimeter.That one open gate was all the suspect needed to load up his shopping cart and suitcase with stolen goods."They broke my lock off. I have pieces of lock on the floor and another piece of a lock inside. It's just a messy job. The whole thing is just a mess," said Brown.Brown says she's more concerned about her possessions with sentimental value."I have my grandmothers dining room table. I also have her china cabinet in there," she said.Extra Space Storage released this statement saying, "This store does not have a history of regular, large break-ins like this one. However, we will be reviewing our security measures and making improvements following this break-in."Detectives are hoping someone recognizes the man in the video. If you know anything contact Bensalem Township police.