theft

Thief caught on video stealing from dozens of storage units in Bucks County

By Alyana Gomez
EMBED <>More Videos

Thief caught on video stealing from dozens of storage units

BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A thief busted locks to dozens of storage units in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, costing victims more than just money.

"This place isn't secure enough to hold my things. I'm not happy," said Kelli Brown, who is one of the many victims.

Action News obtained surveillance video which shows the male suspect walk right through an open gate at Extra Space Storage on Bristol Pike in Bensalem.

"He spent eight hours in there stealing goods," said William McVey, director of public safety for Bensalem Township Police Department.

Brown said the man trashed her unit.



"I can't even get in here. Before I had a walkway to get in here, so they must have went back there and started throwing stuff all over the place," she said.


Extra Space Storage tells Action News that 37 units were broken into Wednesday night.

The property is secured with gated entry, high fencing, topped with barbed wire and security cameras surrounding the perimeter.
That one open gate was all the suspect needed to load up his shopping cart and suitcase with stolen goods.

"They broke my lock off. I have pieces of lock on the floor and another piece of a lock inside. It's just a messy job. The whole thing is just a mess," said Brown.




Brown says she's more concerned about her possessions with sentimental value.

"I have my grandmothers dining room table. I also have her china cabinet in there," she said.

Extra Space Storage released this statement saying, "This store does not have a history of regular, large break-ins like this one. However, we will be reviewing our security measures and making improvements following this break-in."

Detectives are hoping someone recognizes the man in the video. If you know anything contact Bensalem Township police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bensalem townshiptheftcaught on video
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
New video shows suspect wanted for robbery, theft of FedEx truck
Police issue warning after uptick in mail thefts in Radnor Township
New Jersey man admits taking Pelosi's microphones on Jan. 6
Armed carjacking suspect ties up FedEx driver, steals packages
TOP STORIES
Dispute over parking space led to Center City shooting: Police
Delco releasing juvenile detainees because of lack of beds
Del. mother suing governor over school mask mandate
Dog with special meaning to her owner now missing after SUV stolen
Four people, ages 16 to 65, shot in Germantown
'Terrific news': Woman is 3rd person to be cured of HIV
Trump, kids must testify in investigation of business practices: Judge
Show More
1 Lincoln University student killed, 2 injured in dorm stabbing
Warm temps bring a welcome break from February freeze
New video shows suspect wanted for robbery, theft of FedEx truck
Battle over masks causes school board meeting to go virtual
Bucks County man sought in stepfather's death now in custody
More TOP STORIES News