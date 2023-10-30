The 4 best air purifiers of 2024

An air purifier can keep your space free of any dust, dirt or allergens, and improve the air quality inside your home. The best air purifiers can eliminate any harmful particles, and instead circulate fresh air in your home.

How we chose the best air purifiers

We considered air purifiers at various price points, considering personal experience and customer reviews, as well as their noise level and effectiveness. We rank the four best air purifiers below.

Features we looked out for:

HEPA filter: Every air purifier we recommend has a HEPA filter, which can eliminate "at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns," according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Noise level: Every air purifier is listed to have a quiet mode, which operates at a lower decibel level and is specifically designed to not interrupt you while you're sleeping.

Coverage: Some air purifiers are better suited to smaller spaces like a study or office, while others are built for bigger spaces like living rooms. We've included options for both, depending on your space and what you're looking for.

Portability: Every air purifier we mention below weighs under 18 pounds, making them portable enough to move around your home.

The best air purifiers of 2024

I own this air purifier and have been using it consistently for the past three months - even through the wildfire smoke that engulfed New York. It's rated for rooms as large as 360 square feet and has a HEPA filter on the inside. It also has a washable carbon filter, which the brand says can help remove household odors. I have tested this out against my Indian food cooking and found that this air purifier does reduce the presence of any lingering food smell in my living room. It also automatically enters sleep mode when the lights are dimmed, reducing its noise levels and turning off any indicator lights. Plus, there's a real-time air quality indicator up top, which lets you keep track of how clean the air is in your space at all times.

Shop Localish Production Associate Dana Langer loves this air purifier as it features quiet operation, great for when she's sleeping. "It has a timer and 'eco' function which is also helpful for making sure I'm not blowing up my energy bill unnecessarily," she says. She's had this air purifier for over six months now and has no qualms with it. It also has an air quality indicator, a HEPA filter and can clean a 360 square feet space in under 13 minutes, according to the brand.

If you have a slightly bigger space, go with this Blueair pick, which can filter spaces up to 2,640 square feet. It has a 4.6-star rating from over 15,000 shoppers, with many saying its low-speed setting is extremely quiet and that it was successful in removing smoke, dust and odors from their homes. It has an LED indicator for air quality, comes equipped with a HEPA filter and is 40% more energy efficient than competing models on the market, according to the brand.

This Levoit air purifier is a bestseller on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating from nearly 100,000 shoppers. It's built for rooms up to 1,095 square feet and weighs just under 7.5 pounds, making this one of the lightest picks on our list. It has a 3-in-1 filter, designed to remove dust, pollen and allergens from your space (as small as 0.3 microns). It has quiet operation like the other options we recommend, and a customizable timer, depending on how long you want this purifier to run. This air purifier is also currently on sale for 10% off.



