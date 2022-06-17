Top places to take a date in Philly (Part 2)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Perhaps you're involved in something serious, or maybe you're starting to get back out there. No matter your situation, I found some great spots to take your cutie (and yourself) to have fun without all the added pressure of planning a big night out!Behold, the Top Date Spots - Part 2!sits right outside of Rittenhouse Square in Center City. This charming, stylish space has a French influence with a menu primarily consisting of champagne and buckets of fried chicken.There are several sauces to drown your drumstick in (I chose the black pepper lavender honey), and seven delicious sides to choose from like Brussel sprouts, mashed potatoes with truffle gravy, and citrus-marinated beets.It is without question the best fried chicken that I've ever had.by Michael Schulson sits on Sansom Street in Center City. It's a huge restaurant space with eclectic decor and dim lighting that provides a sleek and modern hangout.The New American fare menu has shareable plates and happy hour Monday through Saturday, making it a perfect spot for a first-time meeting or tons of fun with a group.They make amazing craft cocktails, like the watermelon prosecco and gin-based "Sandia spritz" and the "Simply Smashing," a whiskey and blackberry drink.They are known for their pizzas! I tried one topped with crimini mushrooms, truffle oil and Parmesan cheese. The roasted eggplant (a deconstructed eggplant dip), the rigatoni with burrata and chili oil, the Pierogies with crme frache and caviar, and the chili prawns are perfect dishes for sharing.Another little-known fact about this hangout (and possibly one of the best parts about it) is that a short walk down some hidden side steps will take you to a smaller speakeasy-style bar and lounge that has a two-lane bowling alley attached!