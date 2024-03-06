Best airfare, hotel and travel item deals ahead of Spring Break

There is a special savings event happening now through March 10th for all kinds of travel-related items.

There is a special savings event happening now through March 10th for all kinds of travel-related items.

There is a special savings event happening now through March 10th for all kinds of travel-related items.

There is a special savings event happening now through March 10th for all kinds of travel-related items.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're looking to jet off on vacation this year, we have great news. There is a special savings event happening now through March 10th for all kinds of travel-related items.

Consumers are looking to take off in droves this year. In fact, experts predict it could be a record-breaking year for travel within the U.S. and overseas.

"We're actually seeing more than half of our respondents, 56% of people, saying that they're looking to take more international trips this year, versus last year," said Katy Nastro of Going.com.

And the good news is that airfare is down 6% from last January and down 3% from pre-pandemic.

Our friends at Going.com expect that trend to continue and say prices to the Caribbean are especially good right now.

"As well as you can take advantage of deals to Cancun in April for $262," said Nastro.

A survey done by RetailMeNot.com found between March and August, two thirds of Americans plan to travel and spend $3,600. That's up from $3,200 last year.

And to help maximize your trip dollars, now through March 10th, RetailMeNot is running its second annual Spring Savecation event.

"It's basically our chance to offer our users up to 60% off on the things that they need to save on," said Kristin McGrath of RetailMeNot.

The sale includes everything from accommodations to tours and even items you'll need to pack in your suitcase.

"All those things really do add up towards the cost of the trip and it's not something a lot of people plan for, so it really pays to save and cash back on those things as well," said McGrath.

Deals will be offered from travel booking sites like Booking.com, Viator.com and Hotels.com, as well as retailers like Macy's, CVS, Adidas, and Nike.

And for deals down the road, make sure you sign up with travel websites.

"Sign up for their email list their text alerts, some of them will give you a discount just for signing up. If you've already put your travel dates in, you can sign up for alerts so that they can let you know if the trip you're planning fell in price. So just giving yourself that lead time is a really great way to save a lot of money," said McGrath.

Consumers can also get up to 20% cash back on the things they buy during the Spring Savecation event.

For more information on RetailMeNot's Spring Savecation event, visit RetailMeNot.com.