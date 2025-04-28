Philadelphia police release photos of gunmen wanted in SEPTA bus stop shooting that left teen dead

Teen dead, 4 others wounded in shooting at SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood

Teen dead, 4 others wounded in shooting at SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood

Teen dead, 4 others wounded in shooting at SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood

Teen dead, 4 others wounded in shooting at SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released photos of the gunmen wanted in a deadly SEPTA shooting in Philadelphia's Ogontz section in March. One teen was killed and four other people were injured.

The video featured is from a previous report.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. on March 4 at the SEPTA bus stop at Ogontz and Godfrey avenues.

Police say two gunmen walked up to the bus stop and began firing, killing a 17-year-old boy.

One of the gunmen was allegedly wearing a sweatshirt that says, "DON'T GET EMOTIONAL IT'S ONLY BROKEN PROMISES," according to surveillance video. He was also wearing dark-color pants and a mask.

The other gunman was wearing a light-colored jacket, dark-colored pants and a mask.

Philadelphia Police

Two women, aged 49 and 71, were shot while on a Route 6 SEPTA bus. Bethel says the 49-year-old suffered a graze wound and the 71-year-old was shot in the head. Both women suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old boy was also grazed by a bullet and ran down the street to the 2000 block of Medary Avenue, where he was found by police.

Bethel says a fifth victim, also a 15-year-old boy, walked into the hospital suffering from a graze wound in connection with the shooting.

IMAGE: Several bullets pierced a window of a SEPTA Route 6 bus on March 4, 2024. Two women on the bus were shot and wounded.

"It definitely appears that this individual, our decedent, was targeted. The bus is stopped, people are starting to board the bus and that's when we have two individuals come up and start to fire, shooting him and unfortunately killing him," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said after the shooting.

Philadelphia police provide update on deadly shooting at bus stop on March 4, 2024.

According to Bethel, roughly 15 to 20 were waiting for the bus when the barrage of bullets were fired. About 50 police markers could be seen at the scene.

The shooting also happened right across the street from a daycare.

Police said the suspects were last seen in the 6200 block of Limekiln Pike, taking off in a dark grey Nissan Altima sedan that appeared to be waiting for them.

That vehicle has since been recovered.

"Our work will never stop. It's important we continue to go after individuals who have guns in our community. In this case, we believe this gun was set to go on automatic, which is often continues to be a challenge when you see the level of rounds out here," Bethel said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.