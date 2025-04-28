Officials work to put out hot spots from salvage yard fire

ATCO, NEW JERSEY (WPVI) - - Officials say the dry and windy conditions fueled the fire Sunday night.

While crews were able to contain the multi alarm fire, crews have been working to put out hot spots and they say it could take a couple days.

"Its been pretty scary, we were having a nice relaxing day and then all of a sudden we heard a couple bangs, cops knocked on the door, we looked outside and theres smoke very close to our house," said Charliann Manny, of Atco, New Jersey.

Smoke filled the sky in Atco, New Jersey Sunday afternoon. The fire sparked at Wade Salvage & Mulch farm, on 225 Jackson road. The fire chief said its about a 15 to 20 acre zone that theyre tackling.

Chief Daniel Cormaney, of Waterford Township said there was a fire there about two years, and it took about 3 days to put out.

More than 50 agencies responded out of Camden, and nearby Burlington and Gloucester counties. Officials made voluntary evacuations in the surrounding neighborhoods, knocking on around 50 doors.

"Packing all my stuff, getting my dogs ready, getting food, getting clothes, packing up the house. Getting all the important stuff, photos and pictures," said Manny.

Residents say they feel on edge.

"Kind of like a scary moment cause you know youre trying to determine what is like necessity and like whats luxuries," said Blake Lazar, of Atco, New Jersey.

As residents allow crews to work, they say there is a lot on their minds.

"Its pretty scary, this is my home growing up for 27 years so its pretty sad a lot of memories here so to be in this position its you know pretty tough," said Manny.

"A lot of emotions, a lot of thoughts are going through your head, its pretty rushed. The street was filled with police cars and fire trucks," said Lazar.

Cause of the fire has not yet been determined. State fire marshals are leading the investigation

Roads closures near Jackson Rd and Hopewell Road are currently in effect, and could have an impact on the Sunday morning rush hour commute.

