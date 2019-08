Bethlehem SteelStacks climber may soon be out of jail

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The man at the center of a 21-hour standoff on top of Bethlehem's SteelStacks may soon be out of jail if a plea deal can be worked out.Jonathan Wallace, 25, appeared in a Northampton County courtroom Wednesday morning.The Berks County, Pennsylvania man has been behind bars, since scaling an old blast furnace last month.When he finally climbed down, nearly a day later, Wallace was charged with risking a catastrophe and trespassing.Both the defense and prosecution are now trying to work out a deal to move the case to mental health court, allowing Wallace to live with his father in Delaware in the meantime.