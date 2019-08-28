BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The man at the center of a 21-hour standoff on top of Bethlehem's SteelStacks may soon be out of jail if a plea deal can be worked out.
Jonathan Wallace, 25, appeared in a Northampton County courtroom Wednesday morning.
The Berks County, Pennsylvania man has been behind bars, since scaling an old blast furnace last month.
When he finally climbed down, nearly a day later, Wallace was charged with risking a catastrophe and trespassing.
Both the defense and prosecution are now trying to work out a deal to move the case to mental health court, allowing Wallace to live with his father in Delaware in the meantime.
Bethlehem SteelStacks climber may soon be out of jail
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More