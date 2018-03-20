Bill would force domestic abusers to give up guns faster

A Pennsylvania Senate committee is advancing a bill to force people with a domestic violence ruling against them to more quickly give up their firearms.The Judiciary Committee passed the bill unanimously Monday.Under the bill, people convicted of domestic violence would have 48 hours to give up their firearms to a law enforcement agency, a federally licensed firearms dealer or their lawyer. Under current law, people convicted of domestic violence have 60 days and can give their guns to a relative, friend or neighbor.In addition, defendants in final protection-from-abuse cases would have to give up their guns in 24 hours. Current law leaves forfeiture to a judge's discretion.Failing to hand over a firearm would be a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years in prison.------