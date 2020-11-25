Small, local businesses need your help more than ever. Check out these local deals

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Small, local businesses need your help more than ever this holiday season. And they are offering all kinds of sales and services to get customers to spend money with them. Many small businesses say every purchase, whether big or small, can help keep them afloat.
Buddha Babe is helping weave the very fabric of our local community.
"We originally started as an e-commerce business in 2014, from my dining room table in Manayunk," said Tina Dixon Spence.
And on Small Business Saturday she will open the Buddha Babe Boutique and workshop in Philadelphia's Mount Airy section.
"Everyone will get a free mask," she said.
And a swag bag plus, a free gift or a $25 gift card if you spend $100 or more.
At Marlyn Schiff's retail boutique in Haverford, the sales have already started and continue through Sunday.
"Buy one get one free on all of the jewelry in the whole store. It includes even the fine jewelry," said Schiff.
Everything else in the boutique is on sale, too.
"The sweaters, the scarves, the bags, everything are all 30% off," she said.
Schiff is offering curbside pickup and free delivery in a five-mile radius.
To celebrate 26 years in Manayunk, Nicole Miller franchise owner, Mary Dougherty, is offering 26% off many items from Black Friday through Tuesday.
"I think it's really important now more than ever, to meet our customers where they're at and to say thank you in every way that we can," said Dougherty.
She is also holding her White Friday sale where brides-to-be can get gowns at a major discount.
"Anywhere from 50 to 90% off," she said. "We have dresses from zero to 16."
Whatever your needs, shop local and shop small this holiday season.
"We really need the community to rally and support those of us that are trying to sustain businesses and keep jobs in the community," she said.
To shop at Nicole Miller in Manayunk, you do need an appointment. You can also shop Nicole Miller's account via Shopify and get an extra 26% off sale items.
Each store also allows you to shop virtually via Zoom or Facetime.
And one more gift idea, restaurant gift cards. Those businesses also need all the help they can get.
