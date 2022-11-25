Post-Covid Black Friday shopping looks different with many stores closed Thanksgiving Day

The National Retail Federation said businesses started their Black Friday deals earlier this year because of concerns about inflation.

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The biggest shopping day of the year is upon us.

"We're going to go shopping early in the morning, probably around 3 or 4 we'll get up and go shopping," said Hank Unite of South Jersey. "A tradition we've been doing since she's been 8 or 9 years old."

Many retailers, like Target, Kohls and Best Buy, are choosing to close on Thanksgiving, as they did during the pandemic. But you may remember just a few years ago in 2018, people lined up for hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Fast forward to 2022, shoppers tell us they prefer shopping online now to avoid the crowds.

SEE ALSO: Black Friday 2022: Attention shoppers, be aware of new store return policies

"It's very convenient and the price is good. I get some deals and I can browse around and compare between websites and then get the good deal," said Wilanwan Bowes of King of Prussia.

The National Retail Federation said businesses started their Black Friday deals earlier this year because of concerns about inflation.

"I feel like I've spent a lot before so I think there needs to be a little more budgeting this year," said Stefania Ciccaelli of University City.

"Retailers know they need to sweeten those deals for these inflation-conscious consumers," said Kristin McGrath, senior editor at RetailMeNot. "And so, we're already seeing some of the lowest prices ever on certain items."

SEE ALSO: Black Friday 2022: From Target and Walmart to Best Buy and Apple - deals for holiday shopping

But even in a post-COVID world, some are still dedicated to going to brick-and-mortar stores.

"In person because I want to try things on you know?" said Haneen Awad of Clifton NJ. "I don't want to go back to the mall to return it so I just go in person, see if I like it. And if not, I'm not going to buy it."