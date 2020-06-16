Growing encampment along Benjamin Franklin Parkway doubles as Black Lives Matter, housing protest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The growing encampment along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia serves as a two-fold protest: to continue support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to bring awareness to the city's homelessness problem, organizers told Action News.
Jennifer Bennetch, an organizer with Occupy PHA, said deep down, they don't want to have these encampments.
"No matter what side of politics people are on, just moving these living breathing human beings, who aren't gonna disappear off the face of the earth, from place to place is never gonna solve this issue," she said.
Bennetch says unless their demands are met they're not leaving.
If the city moves them by force she said, "We'll just move to another location."
Some of their demands include:
- Sanctioning this encampment as a permanent, legal - no police zone.
- Turning all Philadelphia Housing Authority-owned vacant property into low-income housing that the Workers Revolutionary Collective group will set up.
-The firing of all police and city employees that don't treat them with respect.
"This is going to last until everyone out here gets a house," said Ronald Story, who is living at the encampment.
Neighbors nearby said they have not had any problems with the encampment or its residents.
"We haven't had any disturbance or anything like that. It's been a peaceful positive movement," said Lauren Fiori, of Fairmount.
"Inaction is not acceptable at this point. Something has to be done," said Grant McHaney, also of Fairmount.
'Monday night the city hall did respond, and officials are aware of all the demands made by the group.
The city's response from a spokesman is below:
"The city respects the right of people to protest peacefully. However, tent encampments often pose a health and safety threat and are specifically prohibited on park property. The city reached out to representatives over the weekend with an offer to meet and listen. We made clear that hotel rooms with private bathrooms are available for those who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 (age 65 or over or with underlying health conditions). We have received an updated set of demands and are reviewing them now.
I do want to stress, however, that this encampment was originally organized not by homeless individuals but by groups identifying themselves as "The Workers Revolutionary Collective" and "Occupy PHA." (Members have since recruited homeless individuals to be part of the encampment). Homeless Outreach workers who visited the site to offer housing and services were asked to stay away.
We understand that the encampment is a protest and we want to work toward a peaceful and equitable solution. At the same time, everyone recognizes that this is not a long-term solution to homelessness and we are concerned about the safety and health of the individuals there. We look forward to talking with members of the encampment to come to some accord."
"A lot of them here are not here because they chose to be here. They want a better life," said Jamon Johnson, a local pastor who has been helping out.
