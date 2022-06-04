food

Black Restaurant Week kicked off Friday in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Black Restaurant Week kicked off Friday in Philadelphia.

Businesses across the city are participating in the week-long celebration.

This is all about celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine while supporting local businesses.

The campaign aims to create awareness of Black-owned culinary businesses in our community. And here's the beauty of it: you get to try new restaurants or new cuisines for a fraction of the price.

Star Fusion Express in Parkside is one of the participating restaurants. It opened during the pandemic.

"Black Restaurant Week is extremely important because of the opportunity to highlight a lot of Black and brown restaurants across Philadelphia. We get to show you our style of cooking, our unique blends of seasoning we are using," said owner Darlene Jones.

If you'd like to check out Star Fusion Express, there are three-course lunch and dinner specials happening now.

