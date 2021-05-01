Boat catches fire in Otten's Harbor in Wildwood, New Jersey: Officials

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Boat catches fire in Ottens Harbor in Wildwood, New Jersey

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Wildwood, New Jersey, battled a boat fire Saturday morning.

The boat caught fire in Ottens Harbor, which is located just off of Park Boulevard.


Viewer video shows the boat fully engulfed, slowly moving down the harbor.

The boat would eventually stop along a seawall, and firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.


There is no word on any injuries or what may have sparked the blaze.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wildwoodboatsjersey shorefire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US officially begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
Oscar-winner Olympia Dukakis dies at 89
Two people escaped from a fire in Bustleton: Officials
3 people shot, wounded including 4-year-old girl in Trenton: Police
AccuWeather: Windy, Chilly Start to the Weekend
Kentucky Derby returns with fans, flowery hats
Covid vaccine myths: These reasons for not getting it don't hold up
Show More
Health officials urging residents to get vaccine as demand dwindles
Area NAACP leader shocked by "George Floyd Challenge" video
Motorcyclist hits WCU student, flees scene: Police
Officials, community members lead call to action to end gun violence
Biden administration to return billions in border wall funding
More TOP STORIES News