Man's body found rolled up in carpet outside Manhattan Starbucks

HARLEM, Manhattan -- Police are investigating after a man's body was found rolled up in a red carpet on a Manhattan sidewalk.A pedestrian called 911 after spotting the body outside a Starbucks on 145th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem around 6 a.m. Thursday.Authorities said the man, who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s, was fully clothed and may have had wounds to his head.The victim had no identification and was wearing gray sweatpants and a T-shirt, and the body was wrapped in a plastic bag inside the carpet.It appears the body was left there, police said, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.A red shopping cart located nearby is of interest, as investigators believe it was used to carry the body up the hill to the location where it was dumped.The investigation is ongoing.----------