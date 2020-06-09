Dismembered body of man found along Schuylkill River in Philadelphia: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6238375" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police are investigating after the body of a man was found on the banks of the Schuylkill River on Monday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after the dismembered body of a man was found on the banks of the Schuylkill River on Monday night.The discovery was made along the 3500 block of Schuylkill Avenue in the Bartram's Gardens area just before 7 p.m.Police said the man was found face down and had both legs severed. They are looking into the possibility the man's legs were severed along train tracks."What's unusual is that both of the victim's legs were cut off at the upper thighs. The body also seems to have some trauma to the head and face," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.It still unclear how the man died.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.