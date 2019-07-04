Bomb squad responds to South Street, box was carrying fireworks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A section of South Street in the Queen Village section of Philadelphia was closed to traffic early Thursday as authorities investigated a suspicious package.

According to police, a pedestrian walking along the 400 block of South Street around 3:15 a.m. noticed the box and thought it may contain dynamite.

Police arrived to the scene and blocked off South Street between 4th and 6th street from Bainbridge to Lombard.

The bomb squad was called and determined the box was carrying fireworks.

They removed the package and reopened the road to traffic.
