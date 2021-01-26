Philly Boston Market locations change to Nashville Market for new chicken sandwich

You may have noticed several Boston Markets in Philadelphia now have a sign calling themselves Nashville Market.
The four Philadelphia Nashville Market locations are:
- 3680 Aramingo Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134
- 4600 City Line Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131
- 6350 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19149
- 31 Snyder Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148
The Nashville Market locations are four of only 20 across the entire country that are getting the makeover to celebrate the launch of the chain's first ever crispy chicken offering - The Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich.
Heat Has Arrived! Introducing the NEW Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Crispy Chicken + Smokey Nashville Hot Sauce + Pickles + Ranch = Heaven on a Brioche Bun. pic.twitter.com/D26djrQibR— Boston Market (@bostonmarket) January 25, 2021
According to Boston Market, the sandwich features a crispy chicken breast with smoky Nashville Hot sauce, pickles and ranch dressing on a brioche bun.
The first 50 guests to visit one of these Philly restaurants on Wednesday, Jan. 27; Thursday, Jan. 28 and Friday, Jan. 29 will receive a free Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich.
In addition, all Boston Market locations are also offering a special buy-one-get-one offer Tuesday and Wednesday (Jan. 25 and 26) which will allow anyone who purchases a Nashville Hot Sandwich and drink to get a second sandwich for free with a coupon available at BostonMarket.com.
The rotisserie chicken establishment also has additional Nashville Hot menu offerings: a spicy new take on its famous rotisserie chicken, a fire-free Crispy Chicken BLT Sandwich, and Crispy Chicken with White Gravy Meal.
The chain is also bringing back Chicken Marsala and Roasted Garlic & Herb Chicken, for a limited time.
"2020 is behind us, and so are the chicken sandwich wars. We've been bringing the heat in our rotisserie ovens for more than 30 years, and our new Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich proves that there's only room for one chicken expert in this country. Boston Market is and always will be king," Randy Miller, President of Boston Market, said in a statement.
Boston Market is the latest fast-food restaurant to put its wing into the "Chicken Sandwich Wars" which started between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A. Not to be outdone, McDonald's will debut a new Crispy Chicken Sandwich in February.
"Our Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is no doubt the best sandwich out there today, and we challenge everyone to put it to the taste - a taste test, of course," Miller said.
Last year, Boston Market was acquired by Engage Brands, LLC, one of the Rohan Group of Companies, owned by real estate investor and restaurant operator, Jignesh (Jay) Pandya of Bucks County, Pennsylvania.