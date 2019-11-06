10-year-old boy shot in head while walking home from school: Philadelphia police

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Margaret Street near Torresdale Avenue in the city's Frankford section.
Police confirm a 10-year-old boy was shot in the back of the head.
The boy was rushed to the hospital, he's listed in extremely critical condition at this time.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
This shooting comes less than a month after a two shootings that left a 2-year-old girl dead and a 11-month-old toddler fighting for his life.