4-year-old child shot in Olney; 2 suspects wanted: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a young boy was shot in the city's Olney section on Saturday night.It happened around 8 p.m. on the 5500 block of North 4th Street.Police say the 4-year-old boy was shot in the hip and transported to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.Police are looking for two suspects.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.