2-year-old boy among 5 shot during birthday party in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured five people including a young child on Monday night.

The gunman opened fire into a crowd around 10 p.m. along the 2300 block of West Harold Street.

Police tell Action News that the shooting injured a 2-year-old boy and his 18-year-old mother. Both victims are listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

The shooting also injured a 14-year girl, a 25-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman. There was no immediate work on the conditions of the remaining victims.

Police believe a man in all dark clothing stood a half-block away and fired into the crowd. The group was having a birthday party for a man who died just a few days ago.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. schools, businesses closed indefinitely; Disaster Declaration approved
N.J. COVID-19 cases rise to 16,636; death toll jumps to 198
Trump defends extending coronavirus guidelines as spread continues
Grocery stores keeping shoppers safe as COVID-19 spreads
Data shows residents staying put during COVID-19 outbreak
Community remembers flight attendant who died from COVID-19
Philly officials urge social distancing as COVID-19 cases top 1,000
Show More
New York travel quarantine has locals on alert
Littered gloves, backed up sewer lines become COVID-19 side effects
Camden County's COVID-19 death toll rises to 3
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Temple's Liacouras Center transformed into medical surge facility
More TOP STORIES News