2-year-old boy among 5 shot during birthday party in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured five people including a young child on Monday night.The gunman opened fire into a crowd around 10 p.m. along the 2300 block of West Harold Street.Police tell Action News that the shooting injured a 2-year-old boy and his 18-year-old mother. Both victims are listed in critical condition at an area hospital.The shooting also injured a 14-year girl, a 25-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman. There was no immediate work on the conditions of the remaining victims.Police believe a man in all dark clothing stood a half-block away and fired into the crowd. The group was having a birthday party for a man who died just a few days ago.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.